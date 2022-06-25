Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream, odds

UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday, June 25th and will be jam-packed with 12 fights between the preliminary and main cards. The UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the event with the preliminary card starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Vanessa Demopoulos and Jinh Yu Frey will kick off the night in a women’s strawweight fight.

Demopoulos will enter with a 7-4 record and heads into this one coming off of a win. She submitted Silvana Gomez Juarez in the first round of their fight back in January of this year. This will be the third fight of her UFC career and she is 1-1 so far. Only six of her 17 fights have ended before a decision so if she wants to try to make one more career run at a title, she needs to end her fights early.

How to watch Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Date: Saturday, June 25

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Demopoulos: +195

Frey: -230

Splits: 66% of handle, 70% of bets on Frey

Frey likely gets the bettors nod due to her veteran status in professional fighting. She has fought 17 times in her career while Demopoulos has competed 11 times. The southpaw Frey should have an advantage and the betting public is backing her.

