UFC 276 Picks: Carlos Lozoya’s Best Bets for UFC 276 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Playbook welcomes MMA fighter Carlos Lozoya, an up-and-coming fighter in the flyweight division. Carlos has fought notable names such as UFC star Sean O’Malley and is on a six-fight winning streak.

Read UFC.com’s profile on Carlos here:

Those were plenty enough elbows for the referee.#FuryFC60 pic.twitter.com/97cl9Z64N9 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 24, 2022

Below, Carlos gives his picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC 276.

Follow Carlos Lozoya on Instagram and Twitter!

Hard not to root for this guy. Keep fighting, Mrs. Lozoya!#FuryFC60 pic.twitter.com/AAahJuG6TE — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 24, 2022

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Israel is very special and Jared is a perfect dancing partner for Izzy. In Jared’s last fight, he got dropped by a right hook by Derek Brunson while he was entering in. It almost reminded me of the same way Izzy did his lean-back check hook when he dropped Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker. I think Israel manages distance, makes Jared chase him, and finishes him.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

As big of a fan I am of Max Holloway, I think he loses this bout against Alex again. To me, Volkanovski has been getting better and better. His ability to manage distance with the City Kickboxing patent fakes, leg kicks and jabs has been giving him more time to see and more options. I like Volkanovski to win by decision (+100).

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

I am interested to see Sean Strickland’s game plan here. To me, Pereira has a huge power advantage and higher striking IQ. I can see Sean trying to overwhelm Pereira with volume, but I don’t think it’s going to be his night. Pereira is extremely long and always seems to get just out of the way. He punishes people on the outside with heavy leg kicks and shoots that 2 like a rocket when people come in. I’m going with Pereira by decision (+500).

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz

Sean O’Malley uses his jab and teep extremely well to keep opponents at range. He shows about five times as many fakes as actual shots to keep his opponents wondering when he’s actually going to engage. Pedro uses an active high guard to work his way into range, but I don’t think it’s going to be enough. O’Malley moves so well laterally and I don’t think Pedro is going to get many opportunities to get to touch Sean. I’m going with O’Malley by decision.

