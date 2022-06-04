How to watch UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik via live online stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a rumble between top 10 heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The fight will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Volkov (34-10, 22 KOs, three subs), ranked seventh among heavyweights in the UFC, is a tall striker that has had his ups and downs in UFC competition recently, going 4-4 over his past eight fights. He has some big wins in UFC including knockouts over Fabricio Werdum in 2018 and Alistair Overeem in February 2021. Volkov, however, has struggled when there was a clear step up in competition as shown by losses to top five heavyweights Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes, Ciryl Gane and most recently a stoppage loss to fast-rising English heavyweight Tom Aspinall.

Rozenstruik (12-3, 11 KOs), ranked eighth, is the first UFC fighter to come from Suriname. He is a slightly compact (6-foot-2, 258 pounds) powerhouse that should provide an interesting contrast to the 6-foot-7 Volkov. He stormed into the UFC winning four straight and turned heads when he knocked out former champ Andrei Arlovski in 29 seconds at UFC 244 and then finished Overeem ONE MONTH LATER with four seconds remaining in the fifth round. Rozenstruik, like Volkov, has struggled against top five competition. He was knocked out in 20 seconds by current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and suffered decision losses to top contenders Gane and Blaydes in the past 15 months.

Volkov is an early betting favorite at -150 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Rozenstruik is betting at +130.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.