What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, June 4

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a rumble between top 10 heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rosenstruik. The fight will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card.

Volkov (34-10, 22 KOs), ranked seventh among UFC heavyweights, and Rosenstruik (12-3, 11 KOs), ranked eighth, are both coming into their fight off losses against top opponents. The winner of this match will make a strong case for getting a second against top five opponnets. Volkov is currently a -150 betting favorite on DraftKings sportsbook. Rosenstruik is a slight underdog at +130.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 1 p.m. ET with eight fights on the preliminary card that will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 4 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, it’s estimated that will start just after 7 p.m. ET.