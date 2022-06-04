Full card for UFC Fight Night: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a rumble between top 10 heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The fight will be held on Saturday, June 4 and headline a six-fight main card, There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card. Volkov is currently betting as a -150 favorite on DraftKings sportsbook. Rozenstruik is betting as a +130 underdog.
The preliminary card starts up at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The big show gets started at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
The main event features the seventh-ranked Volkov (34-10, 22 KOs) and eighth-ranked Rozenstruik in a five-round main event. The winner will likely get another shot at entering the top five of the heavyweight ranks. The co-main event features undefeated Russian Movsar Evloev (15-0) in his toughest test to date against top 10 featherweight Dan Ige (15-5).
UFC Fight Night: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Main event: # 7 Alexander Volkov vs. #8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight
- #10 Dan Ige vs. #13 Movsar Evloev, featherweight
- Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight
- Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho, women’s flyweight
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov, light heavyweight
- Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz, women’s strawweight
Preliminary card, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- Joe Solecki vs. Alex De Silva, lightweight
- Ode’ Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev, flyweight
- Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint Denis, lightweight
- Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely, bantamweight
- Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov, flyweight
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis, welterweight
- Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich, women’s flyweight