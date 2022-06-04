Full card for UFC Fight Night: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a rumble between top 10 heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The fight will be held on Saturday, June 4 and headline a six-fight main card, There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card. Volkov is currently betting as a -150 favorite on DraftKings sportsbook. Rozenstruik is betting as a +130 underdog.

The preliminary card starts up at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The big show gets started at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

The main event features the seventh-ranked Volkov (34-10, 22 KOs) and eighth-ranked Rozenstruik in a five-round main event. The winner will likely get another shot at entering the top five of the heavyweight ranks. The co-main event features undefeated Russian Movsar Evloev (15-0) in his toughest test to date against top 10 featherweight Dan Ige (15-5).

UFC Fight Night: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: # 7 Alexander Volkov vs. #8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight

Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho, women’s flyweight

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov, light heavyweight

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz, women’s strawweight

Preliminary card, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+