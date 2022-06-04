Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev how to watch UFC Fight Night match via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m ET. There is a six-bout main card that includes a featherweight fight between #10 Dan Ige and #13 Movsar Evloev.

Ige enters with a 15-5 record. Unfortunately, he has had a rough string of matches. He is 1-3 over his last four bouts including dropping his two most recent fights. Most recently, he took the unanimous decision loss against Josh Emmett. Ige is the heavy underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds.

Evloev puts his undefeated 15-0 record on the line for this match. He hasn’t been known to end fights early in the UFC though as all five of his fights in the octagon went the distance. Most recently, Evloev was victorious over Hakeem Dawodu in a three-round unanimous decision. He is the heavy favorite with -400 odds.

How to watch Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Date: Saturday, June 4

Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+

Ige: +300

Evloev: -400

Moneyline splits: 79% of handle, 78% of bets on Evloev

Winning Method splits

Ige by KO/TKO/DQ (+1000): 25% handle, 2% bets

Ige by decision (+500): 1% handle, <1% bets

Ige by submission (+2200): 1% handle, <1% bets

Evloev by KO/TKO/DQ (+600): 1% handle, <1% bets

Evloev by decision (-200): 61% handle, 97% bets

Evloev by submission (+900): 2% handle, 1% bets

Draw (+5000): 0% handle, 0% bets

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.