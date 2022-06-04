Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev how to watch UFC Fight Night match via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m ET. There is a six-bout main card that includes a featherweight fight between #10 Dan Ige and #13 Movsar Evloev.
Ige enters with a 15-5 record. Unfortunately, he has had a rough string of matches. He is 1-3 over his last four bouts including dropping his two most recent fights. Most recently, he took the unanimous decision loss against Josh Emmett. Ige is the heavy underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds.
Evloev puts his undefeated 15-0 record on the line for this match. He hasn’t been known to end fights early in the UFC though as all five of his fights in the octagon went the distance. Most recently, Evloev was victorious over Hakeem Dawodu in a three-round unanimous decision. He is the heavy favorite with -400 odds.
How to watch Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
Date: Saturday, June 4
Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m.
Live stream: ESPN+
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions
Ige: +300
Evloev: -400
Moneyline splits: 79% of handle, 78% of bets on Evloev
Winning Method splits
Ige by KO/TKO/DQ (+1000): 25% handle, 2% bets
Ige by decision (+500): 1% handle, <1% bets
Ige by submission (+2200): 1% handle, <1% bets
Evloev by KO/TKO/DQ (+600): 1% handle, <1% bets
Evloev by decision (-200): 61% handle, 97% bets
Evloev by submission (+900): 2% handle, 1% bets
Draw (+5000): 0% handle, 0% bets
