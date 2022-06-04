Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night comes to us live this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida.

Trizano is fighting his second fight of the year. Most recently, he took the unanimous decision loss to Hakeem Dawodu on February 5th. This was the second loss of his career and he is 1-2 over his last three fights. Trizano has a 10-2 record and is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 odds.

Almeida enters with a 13-1 record. His lone loss came in September of 2021 when he lost by unanimous decision to Daniel Zellhuber. He was able to respond to this loss with a win last November by a guillotine submission in the first round against Italo Trindade. This will be Almeida’s second fight in the UFC. He is the underdog with +185 odds.

How to watch Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Date: Saturday, June 4

Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+

Trizano: -225

Almeida: +185

Moneyline splits: 84% of handle, 78% of bets on Trizano

Winning Method splits

Trizano by KO/TKO/DQ (+500): 0% handle, 2% bets

Trizano by decision (+100): 98% handle, 69% bets

Trizano by submission (+550): 1% handle, 0.7% bets

Almeida by KO/TKO/DQ (+800): 1% handle, 7% bets

Almeida by decision (+450): 0% handle, 3% bets

Almeida by submission (+700): 1% handle, 19% bets

Draw (+5000): 0% handle, 0% bets

