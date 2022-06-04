 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Karine Silva and Poliana Botelho fight at women’s flyweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By TeddyRicketson
Karine Silva punches Yan Qihui in a flyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season 5, week 9 at UFC APEX on October 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night is back this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event includes a six-bout main card highlighted by a women’s flyweight fight between Karine Silva and Poliana Botelho. The event airs on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m ET

Silva has enters with a 14-4 record. She debuted in the UFC in October as part of Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Silva is riding a five-match win streak. Throughout her career, she started out leaning heavily on knockout wins but has developed into a submissions specialist over her win streak. Silva last fought in October 2021 and picked up the second-round submission win against Wihui Yan. She is the slight favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 odds.

Botelho has been in the UFC since October 2017. Overall, she has an 8-4 record and has never fought against Silva. Botelho has dropped two fights in a row. Most recently, she lost to Luana Carolina by split decision in May 2021. Her last three fights have gone to a decision. Botelho is the narrow underdog with +100 odds to win.

How to watch Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho

Date: Saturday, June 4
Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m.
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Silva: -120
Botelho: +100

Moneyline splits: 86% of handle on Botelho, 74% of bets on Silva

Winning Method splits

Botelho by KO/TKO/DQ (+400): 4% handle, 1% bets
Botelho by decision (+225): 5% handle, 4% bets
Botelho by submission (+1200): 1% handle, 1% bets
Silva by KO/TKO/DQ (+550): 4% handle, 3% bets
Silva by decision (+200): 5% handle, 3% bets
Silva by submission (+450): 81.2% handle, 88.4% bets
Draw (+5000): 0% handle, 0% bets

