Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Alonzo Menifield and Askar Mozharov fight at light heavyweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By TeddyRicketson
Alonzo Menifield and William Knight trade punches in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night returns this weekend, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m ET. There is a six-bout main card that kicks off with a light heavyweight fight between Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov.

Menifield heads into this bout with an 11-3 record. He is coming off a loss and is 2-3 over his last five fights. Most recently, Menifield lost by unanimous decision to William Knight in December of 2021. At DraftKings Sportsbook, he opened as a -165 favorite, and the line has grown to -250.

Mozharov will be making his UFC debut this weekend. He has a professional 21-11 record but hasn’t fought since November 2020. Mozharov has won three fights in a row by KO or TKO. He is a talented striker and has won his last two fights from TKOs due to punches. Mozharov opened as a fairly narrow underdog in his UFC debut with +145 odds, but is now +200 to win.

How to watch Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Date: Saturday, June 4
Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m.
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Menifield: -250
Mozharov: +200

Moneyline splits: 76% of handle, 68% of bets on Menifield

Winning Method splits

Menifield by KO/TKO/DQ (-125): 38.2% handle, 26% bets
Menifield by decision (+800): 3% handle, 1% bets
Menifield by submission (+450): 54% handle, 67% bets
Mozharov by KO/TKO/DQ (+250): 3% handle, 5% bets
Mozharov by decision (+1400): 1% handle, 0% bets
Mozharov by submission (+2500): 1% handle, 1% bets
Draw (+5000): 0% handle, 0% bets

