Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night returns this weekend, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m ET. There is a six-bout main card that kicks off with a light heavyweight fight between Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov.

Menifield heads into this bout with an 11-3 record. He is coming off a loss and is 2-3 over his last five fights. Most recently, Menifield lost by unanimous decision to William Knight in December of 2021. At DraftKings Sportsbook, he opened as a -165 favorite, and the line has grown to -250.

Mozharov will be making his UFC debut this weekend. He has a professional 21-11 record but hasn’t fought since November 2020. Mozharov has won three fights in a row by KO or TKO. He is a talented striker and has won his last two fights from TKOs due to punches. Mozharov opened as a fairly narrow underdog in his UFC debut with +145 odds, but is now +200 to win.

How to watch Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Date: Saturday, June 4

Fight time: Main card starts at 4 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+

Menifield: -250

Mozharov: +200

Moneyline splits: 76% of handle, 68% of bets on Menifield

Winning Method splits

Menifield by KO/TKO/DQ (-125): 38.2% handle, 26% bets

Menifield by decision (+800): 3% handle, 1% bets

Menifield by submission (+450): 54% handle, 67% bets

Mozharov by KO/TKO/DQ (+250): 3% handle, 5% bets

Mozharov by decision (+1400): 1% handle, 0% bets

Mozharov by submission (+2500): 1% handle, 1% bets

Draw (+5000): 0% handle, 0% bets

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.