Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is back this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m ET. There is an eight-bout preliminary card is highlighted by a women’s strawweight fight between Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Herrig heads into this fight with a 14-9 career record. She is on a three-match losing streak and has fallen out of the women’s strawweight rankings. Herrig has been away from the octagon for nearly two years. She last fought in August of 2020 when she suffered a first-round submission loss to Virna Jandiroba. Even with her losing streak, Herrig is the slight favorite with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This will be the second time that Kowalkiewicz has matched up with Herrig. They first met in April 2018 when she took the split decision over Herrig. Unfortunately for Kowalkiewicz, she has gone winless since. She is on a five-match losing streak dating back to September 2018. In her last fight, she took the first-round submission loss to Jessia Penne. Even with a victory over Herrig in the past, Kowalkiewicz is the narrow underdog with -105 odds.

How to watch Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Date: Saturday, June 4

Fight time: Prelim card starts at 1 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+

Herrig: -115

Kowalkiewicz: -105

Moneyline splits: 51% of handle, 55% of bets on Kowalkiewicz

Winning Method splits

Herrig by KO/TKO/DQ (+1400): 25% handle, 78% bets

Herrig by decision (+140): 17% handle, 5% bets

Herrig by submission (+500): 6.8% handle, 0.2% bets

Kowalkiewicz by KO/TKO/DQ (+800): 2% handle, 0% bets

Kowalkiewicz by decision (+165): 48% handle, 17% bets

Kowalkiewicz by submission (+1200): 2% handle, 0% bets

Draw (+5000): 0% handle, 0% bets

