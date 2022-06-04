UFC results: Who won Alexander Volkov-Jairzinho Rozenstruik Fight Night bout

UFC Fight Night is underway from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will get started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The main event of the day will see #7 Alexander Volkov taking on #8 Jairzino Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout. This will be the first meeting of these competitors. The winner could be in line for a shot at Francis Ngannou in the future if they can build some momentum.

We’ll update this article with results and video from the bout. In the meantime, Volkov is the narrow pre-fight favorite with -160 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is the veteran of this matchup with a 34-10 overall record. Volkov is 3-2 over his last five fights. He is coming off a first-round submission loss to Tom Aspinall in March of this year. Volkov is still looking for his first title shot while being in the UFC.

Rozenstruik heads into this fight ranked as the eighth-best heavyweight in the UFC and has a 12-3 record. He is also coming off a loss, but his was a unanimous decision loss to Curtis Blaydes in September of last year. Rozenstruik has 11 victories by knockout and has never submitted a fighter. He is the slight pre-fight underdog installed at +140.

Moneyline

Alexander Volkov: -160

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: +140

Total rounds

Over 3.5: -150

Under 3.5: +120

Winning method

Volkov by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Volkov by submission: +1400

Volkov by decision: +140

Draw: +5000

Rozenstruik by KO/TKO/DQ: +215

Rozenstruik by submission: +3500

Rozenstruik by decision: +700

