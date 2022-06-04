UFC results: Who won Dan Ige-Movsar Evloev Fight Night bout

Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev square off Saturday afternoon in a featherweight bout at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas as part of the Vegas 56 Fight Night event. This is the co-main event bout on a six-bout main card that gets underway at 4 p.m. ET. We’ll update this article with the final results and any notable video once the bout takes place.

Evloev (15-0), ranked No. 13, is a huge -410 favorite going into this bout. He has won all five of his fights under the UFC banner by decision. He is an accomplished wrestler that does most of his damage in the ground game by wearing his opponents down. Evloev made his UFC debut at Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik on April 20, 2019 with a decision win over Seung Woo Choi. Before joining the UFC, Evloev was the M-1 Global Bantamweight champion.

The 10th-ranked Ige (15-5), comes into the fight as +310 underdog despite his reputation as a power puncher. He has lost two straight and three of his past four in the UFC. Ige’s most recent loss was a unanimous decision to Josh Emmett at UFC 269. He is known as a fighter that will trade blows with anyone, but can be taken down by wrestlers and grounded. Ige is a UFC veteran, earning a contract on July 25, 2017 after a submission win over Luis Gomez in an episode of Dana Whites Contender Series. He is 8-4 inside the Octagon.

Moneyline

Dan Ige: +310

Movsar Evloev: -410

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -385

Under 2.5: +270

Winning method

Ige by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Ige by submission: +2200

Ige by decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Evloev by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Evloev by submission: +900

Evloev by decision: -200

