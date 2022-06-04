UFC results: Who won Michael Trizano-Lucas Almeida Fight Night bout

Mike Triziano and Lucas Almeida square off Saturday afternoon in a featherweight bout at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas as part of the Vegas 56 Fight Night event. This is the fourth bout on a six-bout main card that gets underway just after 4 p.m. ET. We’ll update this article with the final results and any notable video once the bout takes place.

Triziano is the pre-fight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -225. He enters the bout with a 9-2 record, two of the wins coming via knockout and two via submission. However, his two losses have come in his past three fights. He joined UFC through The Ultimate Fighter 27, winning the lightweight tournament and then winning a split decision over Luis Peña at UFC Fight Night on November 10, 2018. Since then it’s been a struggle.

Almeida is 13-1 and making his UFC debut in this bout as a +185 underdog. His last fight saw him beat Ítalo Trindade via guillotine choke at Jungle Fight 103. Prior to that he lost a unanimous decision to Daniel Zellhuber at Contender Series 2021.

Moneyline

Mike Triziano: -225

Lucas Almeida: +185

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -185

Under 2.5: +150

Winning method

Trizano by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Trizano by submission: +550

Trizano by decision: +100

Draw: +5000

Almeida by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Almeida by submission: +700

Almeida by decision: +450

