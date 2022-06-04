UFC results: Who won Karine Silva-Poliana Botelho Fight Night bout

UFC Fight Night is underway from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will get started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The third match on the six-bout main card will feature Karine Silva and Poliana Bothelo in a women’s flyweight bout. We’ll update this article with the final results and any notable video once the bout takes place.

Silva (14-4, 10 KOs) is the slight favorite in her official UFC debut at -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The 28-year-old Brazilian earned a UFC contract after a second-round submission win over Quhui Yan in an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series on October 26, 2021. Before joining the UFC, Silva bounced around several MMA organizations including XFC and Fight Night Global.

Bothelo (8-4, 6 KOs) is a slight underdog at +100. The 33-year-old Brazilian has lost two straight and three of her past four. Botelho’s last win was a unanimous decision over Lauren Mueller at UFC 236 on April 13, 2019. She is 3-3 since joining the UFC with a win ver Pearl Gonzalez on October 7, 2017.

Moneyline

Karine Silva: -120

Poliana Botelho: +100

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -160

Under 2.5: +130

Winning method

Silva by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Silva by submission: +400

Silva by decision: +215

Draw: +5000

Botelho by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Botelho by submission: +1200

Botelho by decision: +225

