UFC results: Who won Karine Silva-Poliana Botelho Fight Night bout

UFC Fight Night is underway from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will get started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. The third match on the six-bout main card will feature Karine Silva and Poliana Bothelo in a women’s flyweight bout. We’ll update this article with the final results and any notable video once the bout takes place.
Silva (14-4, 10 KOs) is the slight favorite in her official UFC debut at -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The 28-year-old Brazilian earned a UFC contract after a second-round submission win over Quhui Yan in an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series on October 26, 2021. Before joining the UFC, Silva bounced around several MMA organizations including XFC and Fight Night Global.
Bothelo (8-4, 6 KOs) is a slight underdog at +100. The 33-year-old Brazilian has lost two straight and three of her past four. Botelho’s last win was a unanimous decision over Lauren Mueller at UFC 236 on April 13, 2019. She is 3-3 since joining the UFC with a win ver Pearl Gonzalez on October 7, 2017.
Pre-fight odds
Moneyline
Total rounds
Over 2.5: -160
Under 2.5: +130
Winning method
Silva by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Silva by submission: +400
Silva by decision: +215
Draw: +5000
Botelho by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Botelho by submission: +1200
Botelho by decision: +225
