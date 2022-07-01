UFC 276 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Adesanya vs. Cannonier

UFC 276 gets underway Saturday, July 2 at 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, July 1. You can view the weigh-in on ESPN2 or ESPN+.
The main event features Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier squaring off for the middleweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway battle for the featherweight title. It’s the third match between the top two featherweights in the world,
Volkanovski won the first two fights and is a -195 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Holloway, the former featherweight champion, is a +165 underdog.
There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.
Main card
- Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier, middleweight championship
- Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway, featherweight championship
- Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland, middleweights
- Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz, bantamweights
Preliminary card
- Jalin Turner vs. Brad Riddell, lightweights
- Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweights
- Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone, welterweights
- Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green, welterweights
Early preliminary card
- Andre Muniz vs. Uriah Hall, middleweights
- Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye, women’s flyweights
- Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweights
- Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko, women’s bantamweights