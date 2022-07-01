UFC 276 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Adesanya vs. Cannonier

UFC 276 gets underway Saturday, July 2 at 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, July 1. You can view the weigh-in on ESPN2 or ESPN+.

The main event features Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier squaring off for the middleweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway battle for the featherweight title. It’s the third match between the top two featherweights in the world,

Volkanovski won the first two fights and is a -195 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Holloway, the former featherweight champion, is a +165 underdog.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier, middleweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway, featherweight championship

Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland, middleweights

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz, bantamweights

Preliminary card

Jalin Turner vs. Brad Riddell, lightweights

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweights

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone, welterweights

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green, welterweights

Early preliminary card