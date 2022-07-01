Full card for UFC 276: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

The UFC will close out International Fight Week with UFC 276 on Saturday, July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event will feature Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against No. 2 ranked Jared Cannonier. The co-main event will be the third matchup between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship.

The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ABC, or ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

Adesanya (22-1) will be making the fifth defense of the middleweight title he won on October 6, 2019 from Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. “The Last Stylebender” is ranked as a top-three pound-for-pound fighter in Mixed Martial Arts. He has hinted that he will consider a super fight against light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka or possibly former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones if he wins Saturday. He is a -390 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cannonier (15-5) worked his way into a title shot by winning five or his past six fights. His most recent win came at UFC 271 against Derek Brunson when he knocked out the top five contender with a series of elbows in the second round that earned Cannonier a Performance of the Night bonus. Cannonier is a +320 underdog in the title fight.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main event: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. #2 Jared Cannonier, middleweight championship

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. #2 Jared Cannonier, middleweight championship Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. #1 Max Holloway, featherweight championship

Alex Pereira vs. #4 Sean Strickland, middleweights

#13 Sean O’Malley vs. #10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweights

Preliminary card, 8 p.m., ESPN, ABC, or ESPN+

Jalin Turner vs. #14 Brad Riddell, lightweights

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweights

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone, welterweights

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green, welterweights

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m., UFC Fight Pass