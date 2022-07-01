Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 276

UFC 276 gets underway Saturday, July 2 at 6 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 11:50 a.m. ET. You can view both at UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch.

The main event features Israel Adesanya and #2 Jared Cannonier squaring off for the middleweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Alexander Volkanovski and #1 Max Holloway battle for the featherweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will likely be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. #2 Jared Cannonier, middleweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. #1 Max Holloway, featherweight championship

Alex Pereira vs. #4 Sean Strickland, middleweight

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweight

#13 Sean O’Malley vs. #10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight

Preliminary card

Jalin Turner vs. #14 Brad Riddell, lightweight

#12 Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone, welterweight

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green, welterweight

Early preliminary card