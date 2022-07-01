 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 276

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By TeddyRicketson
Jared Cannonier reacts after defeating Derek Brunson in their middleweight fight during the UFC 271 event at Toyota Center on February 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC 276 gets underway Saturday, July 2 at 6 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 11:50 a.m. ET. You can view both at UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch.

The main event features Israel Adesanya and #2 Jared Cannonier squaring off for the middleweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Alexander Volkanovski and #1 Max Holloway battle for the featherweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will likely be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

  • Israel Adesanya (c) vs. #2 Jared Cannonier, middleweight championship
  • Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. #1 Max Holloway, featherweight championship
  • Alex Pereira vs. #4 Sean Strickland, middleweight
  • Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweight
  • #13 Sean O’Malley vs. #10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight

Preliminary card

  • Jalin Turner vs. #14 Brad Riddell, lightweight
  • #12 Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight
  • Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone, welterweight
  • Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green, welterweight

Early preliminary card

  • #13 Andre Muniz vs. #9 Uriah Hall, middleweight
  • #14 Maycee Barber vs. #12 Jessica Eye, women’s flyweight
  • Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko, women’s bantamweight

