Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 276

UFC 276 gets underway Saturday, July 2 at 6 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 11:50 a.m. ET. You can view both at UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch.
The main event features Israel Adesanya and #2 Jared Cannonier squaring off for the middleweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Alexander Volkanovski and #1 Max Holloway battle for the featherweight title.
There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will likely be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.
Main card
- Israel Adesanya (c) vs. #2 Jared Cannonier, middleweight championship
- Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. #1 Max Holloway, featherweight championship
- Alex Pereira vs. #4 Sean Strickland, middleweight
- Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweight
- #13 Sean O’Malley vs. #10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight
Preliminary card
- Jalin Turner vs. #14 Brad Riddell, lightweight
- #12 Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight
- Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone, welterweight
- Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green, welterweight
Early preliminary card
- #13 Andre Muniz vs. #9 Uriah Hall, middleweight
- #14 Maycee Barber vs. #12 Jessica Eye, women’s flyweight
- Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko, women’s bantamweight