Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 276

UFC 276 gets underway Saturday, July 2 at 10 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 11:50 a.m. ET. You can view both at UFC.com, Youtube, Facebook and Twitch.

The co-main event will feature the third iteration of Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway facing off against each other. Volkanovski enters this fight 24-1 and this will be the fourth title defense. He has won both of the matchups by decision. Volkanovski initially won the belt off Holloway by unanimous decision in December 2019 and then retained it winning by split decision in July of 2020.

Holloway has rebounded from his back-to-back losses against Volkanovski tallying two wins in a row. He defeated Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision on January 16th, 2021 and then followed that up with another unanimous decision victory, this time against Yair Rodriguez in November of 2021. Holloway hasn’t fought since, almost like he has been training extra hard knowing he gets another shot at Volkanovski.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. #2 Jared Cannonier, middleweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. #1 Max Holloway, featherweight championship

Alex Pereira vs. #4 Sean Strickland, middleweight

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweight

#13 Sean O’Malley vs. #10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight

Preliminary card

Jalin Turner vs. #14 Brad Riddell, lightweight

#12 Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone, welterweight

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green, welterweight

Early preliminary card