Full list of fights on preliminary card for UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night will come live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday, July 16. The main event will be a battle between top-ranked featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. The seven-match main card will be broadcast on ABC at 2 p.m. ET. There is also a preliminary card that features seven matches, which will air on ESPN and ESPN+ and starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The headline fight on the preliminary card is between bantamweights Ricky Simon (19-3) and undefeated Jack Shore (16-0). Simon has jumped into the bantamweight rankings after four consecutive wins and now he’ll have Shore, a submission specialist from Wales, who has racked up five wins since joining the UFC.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preliminary card, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+