Full list of fights on preliminary card for UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night will come live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday, July 16. The main event will be a battle between top-ranked featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. The seven-match main card will be broadcast on ABC at 2 p.m. ET. There is also a preliminary card that features seven matches, which will air on ESPN and ESPN+ and starting at 11 a.m. ET.
The headline fight on the preliminary card is between bantamweights Ricky Simon (19-3) and undefeated Jack Shore (16-0). Simon has jumped into the bantamweight rankings after four consecutive wins and now he’ll have Shore, a submission specialist from Wales, who has racked up five wins since joining the UFC.
All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Preliminary card, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+
- Ricky Simon (+135) vs. Jack Shore (-155), Bantamweights
- Dalcha Lungiambula (+190) vs. Punahele Soriano (-225), Middleweights
- Bill Algeo (-195) vs. Herbert Burns (+165), Featherweights
- #15 Dustin Jacoby (-125) vs. Da Un Jung (+105), Light Heavyweights
- Dwight Grant (-140) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+120), Middleweights
- Philip Rowe (NL) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (NL), Welterweights
- #14 Jessica Penne (+130) vs. Emily Ducote (-150), Strawweights