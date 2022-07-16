How to watch UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez via live online stream

The UBS Arena in Elmont, NY will be the site for a showdown between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. The fight will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and headline a six-fight main card, There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Brian “T-City” Ortega enters this weekend with a 15-2 record. At 5’8, 145 lbs, Ortega has a switch stance. He started his career with a bang but has now lost two of his last three fights and looking to regain his place as one of the elites in the featherweight division. Ortega lost his last fight to Alexander Volkanovski by way of unanimous decision.

Yair Rodriguez is currently 14-3, looking to get back in the win column after a loss in his last fight. He enters the fight 5’11 and 145 lbs with an orthodox stance. Rodriguez lost his last fight in a unanimous decision to Jeremy Stephens in a three-round bout. Each judge had the fighters one point apart on the scorecard.

Ortega is an early betting favorite at -165 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Rodriguez is betting at +140.

UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.