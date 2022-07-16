What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, July 16

UFC Fight Night is going to get an early start on Saturday, July 16th. With the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York will play host to the event that will get started at 11 a.m. ET with the six-fight preliminary card on ESPN/ESPN+. The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 2 p.m. ET and will take place air on ABC/ESPN+.

The main event of the day will see #2 Brian Ortega take on #3 Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight fight. If you only care about the main event, it’s estimated that will start just after 4 p.m. ET. Even if it is delayed due to the length of the earlier fights, that’s close enough to plan your afternoon accordingly.

UFC Fight Nights usually don’t have many ranked fighters on the cards, but this weekend is an exception. Each of the six scheduled fights on the main card features at least one ranked fighter in their respective weight classes. The card kicks off with #3 Lauren Murphy facing #10 Meisha Tate in a women’s flyweight bout.