Full card for UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night on ABC 3 will be held Saturday, July 16 from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The main card will have seven fights and the main event is will be a UFC Featherweight title eliminator between No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega and No. 3 Yair Rodriguez. The preliminary card starts at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. The big show gets started at 2 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+.

The featherweight division could be up for grabs and the winner of the match between Ortega (15-2-1) and Rodriguez (13-3-1). Both fighters have been hovering around the top of the division, but have failed to take that big step forward. With current champion Alex Volkanovski expected to move up to lightweight, the winner of this fight will earn either a regular or intern title shot in the future.

Ortega’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Volkanovski at UFC 266. The five round battle earned Fight of the Night honors, but Volkanovski was quicker to the punch almost every time and won comfortably on the scorecards (50-44, 49-46, 50-45). Rodriguez tried to breakthrough in November when he faced Max Holloway in the main event of UFC Vegas 42 and it was a five-round battle that earned Fight of the Night honors, but Holloway was too tough in the championship rounds and walked away with a unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47).

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Ortega as a -165 favorite and Rodriguez as an underdog at +140.

UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez main card, 2 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+

Main event: #2 Brian Ortega vs. #3 Yair Rodgriguez, featherweight

#2 Brian Ortega vs. #3 Yair Rodgriguez, featherweight #10 Michelle Waterson vs. #11 Amanda Lemos, Strawweights

#14 Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov, Welterweights

#8 Matt Schnell vs. #12 Su Mudaerji, Flyweights

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain, Featherweights

#3 Lauren Murphy vs. #10 Miesha Tate, Flyweights

Preliminary card, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+