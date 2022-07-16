UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez will take place on Saturday, July 16 live from the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. Ortega and Rodriguez are the main event of the evening. The 13- fight card will start at 11 a.m with seven on the preliminary card and six on the main card. The main event of the evening will be a featherweight fight between two fighters looking to earn their chance at a championship.

Ortega (15-2) is looking to rebound from a loss in his fight to Alexander Volanovski, where he lost in five rounds via unanimous decision. Ortega has now lost two of his last three fights. Rodriguez (14-3) is looking to rebound from a loss. He was last in the octagon in November when he lost to Max Holloway in five rounds via unanimous decision.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, July 16

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC/ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 2 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+

2 Brian Ortega vs. #3 Yair Rodgriguez, featherweight

#10 Michelle Waterson vs. #11 Amanda Lemos, Strawweights

#14 Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov, Welterweights

#8 Matt Schnell vs. #12 Su Mudaerji, Flyweights

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain, Featherweights

#3 Lauren Murphy vs. #10 Miesha Tate, Flyweights

Preliminary card, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore, Bantamweights

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano, Middleweights

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns, Featherweights

#15 Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung, Light Heavyweights

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, Middleweights

Philip Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Welterweights

#14 Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote, Strawweights

Odds info for Rodriguez vs. Rodriguez

Ortega To Win by KO/TKO/DQ +450

Ortega to Win By Submission +250

Ortega to win by Decision +250

Draw +5000

Rodriguez to win by KO/ TKO/ DQ +400

Rodriguez to win to win by Submission +1800

Rodriguez to win by Decision +300