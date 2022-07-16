UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC Fight Night: Ortego vs. Rodriguez will take place on Saturday, July 16 at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The main event of the evening will be between two featherweight fighters. The 13-fight cards will feature seven fights on the preliminary card and six on the main card. The women’s strawweight bout will take place right before the main event of the evening.

Waterson (18-9) is coming off a loss to Marina Rodriguez in five rounds via unanimous decision. She has lost three out of her last four fights. So a win would do wonders for her right now. Lemos (11-2-1) is coming off a loss to Jessica Andrade in the first round via submission. Prior to that, she had won five straight fights.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, July 16

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC/ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 2 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+:

2 Brian Ortega vs. #3 Yair Rodgriguez, featherweight

#10 Michelle Waterson vs. #11 Amanda Lemos, Strawweights

#14 Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov, Welterweights

#8 Matt Schnell vs. #12 Su Mudaerji, Flyweights

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain, Featherweights

#3 Lauren Murphy vs. #10 Miesha Tate, Flyweights

Preliminary card, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore, Bantamweights

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano, Middleweights

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns, Featherweights

#15 Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung, Light Heavyweights

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, Middleweights

Philip Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Welterweights

#14 Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote, Strawweights

Odds info for Waterson vs. Lemos

Lemos: -305

Waterson: +255

Waterson to Win By KO/ TKO/ DQ: +2000

Waterson to Win By Submission: +1200

Waterson to Win By Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Lemos to Win By KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Lemos to Win By Submissions: +1200

Lemos to Win By Decision: +100

