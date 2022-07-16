UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

UFC Fight Night : Ortega vs. Rodriguez will take place on Saturday, July 16 at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The main event of the evening will take place between featherweights looking for their chance at a championship. The 13-fight card will feature seven fights on the preliminary card and six on the main card.

The welterweight bout will be the fourth fight on the main card.

Jingliang ( 18-7) is coming off a loss in his last fight to Khamzat Chimaev, where he lost by submission in the first round. “The Leech” is 3-2 in the last five fights, but two of the losses have come in the last three bouts. Salikhov (18-2) enters this fight on a five match winning streak. He defeated Francisco Trinaldo in his last match by a third round unanimous decision.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, July 16

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC/ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 2 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+:

2 Brian Ortega vs. #3 Yair Rodgriguez, featherweight

#10 Michelle Waterson vs. #11 Amanda Lemos, Strawweights

#14 Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov, Welterweights

#8 Matt Schnell vs. #12 Su Mudaerji, Flyweights

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain, Featherweights

#3 Lauren Murphy vs. #10 Miesha Tate, Flyweights

Preliminary card, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+:

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore, Bantamweights

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano, Middleweights

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns, Featherweights

#15 Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung, Light Heavyweights

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, Middleweights

Philip Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Welterweights

#14 Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote, Strawweights

Odds info on DraftKings Sportsbook

Jingliang: +125

Salikhov: -155

Jingliang by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Jingliang by submission: +1400

Jingliang by decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Salikhov by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Salikhov by submission: +1200

Salikhov by decision: +150

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.