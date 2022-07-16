UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez will take place on Saturday, July 16th at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The main event of the evening will take place between two featherweight fighters looking for their chance at a championship. There will be 13-fights on the card, with seven of those coming in the preliminary and six on the main card. A flyweight bout between Matt Schnell and Su Mudaerji will be the third bout on the main card and feature two fighters looking to work their way into contention.

Schnell (15-6) enters this bout coming off of a loss to Brandon Royval by way of first-round submission. Prior to the loss, his previous bout was ruled a no contest, so he’s looking to get back into the win column. Sumuderji (16-4) is riding a three-fight win streak heading into this weekend's matchup. He was last in the octagon in January 2021, so there could be some rust there that he’ll need to shake off.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, July 16

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC/ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 2 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+

2 Brian Ortega vs. #3 Yair Rodgriguez, featherweight

#10 Michelle Waterson vs. #11 Amanda Lemos, Strawweights

#14 Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov, Welterweights

#8 Matt Schnell vs. #12 Su Mudaerji, Flyweights

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain, Featherweights

#3 Lauren Murphy vs. #10 Miesha Tate, Flyweights

Preliminary card, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore, Bantamweights

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano, Middleweights

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns, Featherweights

#15 Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung, Light Heavyweights

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, Middleweights

Philip Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Welterweights

#14 Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote, Strawweights

Odds info

Matt Schnell: +220

Su Mudaerji: -260

Matt Schnell by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600

Matt Schnell by submission: +800

Matt Schnell by decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Su Mudaerji by KO/TKO/DQ: -110

Su Mudaerji by submission: +1600

Su Mudaerji by decision: +300

