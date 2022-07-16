UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC Fight Night will be held Saturday, July 16 from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The card will feature a main event between top-five featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega. The main card will have seven matches and ABC will handle the broadcasting at 2 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will also have seven matches. ESPN will broadcast that starting at 11 a.m. ET.

One the bouts on the main card will feature top-15 ranked featherweight Shane Burgos (14-3) against Charles Jourdain (13-4-1). Burgos, who is from the Bronx, will have a big hometown crowd behind him as he tries to get his second straight win and maintain his ranking in the featherweight division. An action fighter, Burgos most recent result was a unanimous decision win over Billy Quarantillo in November.

Jourdain is riding a two-fight win streak and adding Burgos’ name to his resume on Saturday would give him four wins in his last five fights. He is coming into this fight on short rest after a first-round submission win over Lando Vannata on April 23.

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Burgos as a -165 favorite. Jordain is betting at +140. More odds below.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, July 16

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC/ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 2 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+

2 Brian Ortega vs. #3 Yair Rodgriguez, featherweight

#10 Michelle Waterson vs. #11 Amanda Lemos, Strawweights

#14 Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov, Welterweights

#8 Matt Schnell vs. #12 Su Mudaerji, Flyweights

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain, Featherweights

#3 Lauren Murphy vs. #10 Miesha Tate, Flyweights

Preliminary card, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore, Bantamweights

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano, Middleweights

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns, Featherweights

#15 Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung, Light Heavyweights

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, Middleweights

Philip Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Welterweights

#14 Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote, Strawweights

Odds info

Burgos To Win By KO/TKO/DQ: +215

Burgos To Win By Submission: +800

Burgos To Win By Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Jourdain To Win By KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Jourdain To Win By Submission: +900

Jourdain To Win By Decision: +350

