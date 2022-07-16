UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

UFC Fight Night puts its name in question with an early event on Saturday, July 16th. The UBS Arena in Elmont, New York will play host to the event. The preliminary card will get started at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with the main card following at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. The main event of the evening will see #2 Brian Ortega taking on #3 Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout. To kick off the main card, #3 Lauren Murphy will take on #10 Miesha Tate in a women’s flyweight bout.

Murphy will enter with a 15-5 record although she is coming off a loss. She was knocked out in the fourth round by Valentina Shevchenko in September 2021. Before that, Murphy had won five matches in a row. She has one submission victory to her credit and is more prone to a knockout or decision victory.

Tate last fought in November 2021. She lost her last match by unanimous decision to Ketlen Vieira. Tate is 1-3 in her last four matches, but only two of them have come since 2016. She had a nearly five-year hiatus and is back trying to show she has one more title run in her. Tate enters with an overall 19-8 record ahead of this first career matchup with Murphy.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, July 16

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC/ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 2 p.m. ET, ABC/EESPN+

2 Brian Ortega vs. #3 Yair Rodgriguez, featherweight

#10 Michelle Waterson vs. #11 Amanda Lemos, Strawweights

#14 Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov, Welterweights

#8 Matt Schnell vs. #12 Su Mudaerji, Flyweights

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain, Featherweights

#3 Lauren Murphy vs. #10 Miesha Tate, Flyweights

Preliminary card, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore, Bantamweights

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano, Middleweights

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns, Featherweights

#15 Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung, Light Heavyweights

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, Middleweights

#14 Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote, Strawweights

Odds info

Lauren Murphy: +175

Meisha Tate: -205

Total Rounds

Over 2.5: -305

Under 2.5: +240

Winning Method

Murphy to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +1100

Murphy to win by Submission: +2000

Murphy to win by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Tate to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +800

Tate to win by Submission: +500

Tate to win by Decision: -105