UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time, full card for Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

UFC Fight Night puts its name in question with an early event on Saturday, July 16th. The UBS Arena in Elmont, New York will play host to the event. The preliminary card will get started at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with the main card following at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. The preliminary card is highlighted by a bantamweight fight between #13 Ricky Simon and the undefeated #14 Jack Shore.

Simon enters with a 19-3 record and has won each of his last four fights. In his last fight, he knocked out Raphael Assuncao in the second round of their fight in December 2021. Simon has seven knockout victories and two submission wins to his credit.

Shore is taking the fighting world by storm, entering this match undefeated at 16-0, including his five wins in the UFC. His last three fights have all come to a decision, but he has ended 12 of his fights before the final bell.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, July 16

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN/ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 2 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+

2 Brian Ortega vs. #3 Yair Rodgriguez, featherweight

#10 Michelle Waterson vs. #11 Amanda Lemos, Strawweights

#14 Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov, Welterweights

#8 Matt Schnell vs. #12 Su Mudaerji, Flyweights

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain, Featherweights

#3 Lauren Murphy vs. #10 Miesha Tate, Flyweights

Preliminary card, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

#13 Ricky Simon vs. #14 Jack Shore, Bantamweights

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano, Middleweights

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns, Featherweights

#15 Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung, Light Heavyweights

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, Middleweights

#14 Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote, Strawweights

Odds info: Simon vs. Shore

Simon: +135

Shore: -155

Total Rounds:

Over 2.5: -215

Under 2.5: +175

Winning Method:

Simon to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +1000

Simon to win by Submission: +1600

Simon to win by Decision: +200

Draw: +5000

Shore to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +500

Shore to win by Submission: +400

Shore to win by Decision: +165

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.