What time the UFC 276 main card starts on Saturday, July 2

UFC 276 will take place on Saturday, July 2nd from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is a stacked card that will feature two championship fights. In the co-main event of the evening, Alexander Volkanovski is set to face #1 Max Holloway with the featherweight title on the line. The main event of the evening will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against #2 Jared Cannonier.

#9 Pedro Munoz and #13 Sean O’Malley will kick off the main card in a bantamweight bout. They will be followed by Robbie Lawler taking on Bryan Barberena in a welterweight fight. Before the two title fights to cap off the card, there will be a middleweight match between #4 Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira.

UFC 276 will get underway at 6 p.m. ET with three fights on the early preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Israel Adesanya vs. #2 Jared Cannonier, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.