How to watch UFC 276 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 276 is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex on Saturday, July 2. There is a four-bout main card highlighted by Israel Adesanya facing off with Jared Cannonier with the middleweight title on the line. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

Adesanya (22-1) is the reigning middleweight champion and is the odds-favorite to win the bout on DraftKings Sportsbook at -410. His lone career loss was back in UFC 259, where he was defeated by Jan Blachowicz, losing the five-round bout by unanimous decision. His last fight was back in February, where he defeated Robert Whittaker for the second time in his career, further feeding their rivalry.

Cannonier (15-5-0) — also known as “Tha Killa Gorilla” — is ranked #2 at middleweight and has his odds to win installed at +330. Interestingly, it was Whittaker that handed Cannonier his most recent loss back in October of 2020. The two fought at middleweight, where Whittaker won by unanimous decision over three rounds.

So how do you watch it?

Date: July 2, 2022

Main card start time: 10 p.m. ET

PPV cost: $69.99

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The early prelims for UFC 276 will be available to live stream on UFC Fight Pass and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 276 will air on ABC and ESPN+, free to all subscribers.

The main card for UFC 276 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.