How to watch Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 via live online stream

We go over how to watch Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier middleweight title fight on UFC 276, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

MMA: UFC 271-Adesanya vs Whittaker Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 276 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas from T-Mobile Arena. The four-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 2 and will be highlighted by a middleweight title showdown between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

Adesanyo is the betting favorite at -390 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cannonier is a +320 underdog in the bout.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

Date: Saturday, July 2
Main card start time: 10 p.m. ET
Ring walks (approx.): 12 a.m. ET (midnight) depending on length of preceding fights
PPV cost: $69.99

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 276 will be available on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Once you’ve purchased access to the ESPN+ PPV for UFC 276, you can watch the action on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

