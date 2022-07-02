How to watch Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 via live online stream

UFC 276 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas from T-Mobile Arena. The four-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 2 and will be highlighted by a middleweight title showdown between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

Adesanyo is the betting favorite at -390 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cannonier is a +320 underdog in the bout.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

Date: Saturday, July 2

Main card start time: 10 p.m. ET

Ring walks (approx.): 12 a.m. ET (midnight) depending on length of preceding fights

PPV cost: $69.99

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 276 will be available on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Once you’ve purchased access to the ESPN+ PPV for UFC 276, you can watch the action on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.