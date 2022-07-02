What time is the Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier fight at UFC 276?

The main card for UFC 276 consists of a five-fight card that is culminated by Israel Adesanya taking on #2 Jared Cannonier for the middleweight title in the main event. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the event on Saturday, July 2nd.

Adesanya will be making his sixth title defense of his career. He originally defended his title for the first time against Robert Whittaker back in October 2019 and he is coming off another win against Whittaker. Adesanya won in the fifth round by unanimous decision. He is the favorite with -450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This will be Cannonier’s first shot at gold in the UFC. He enters with a 15-5 record and is 5-1 over his last six games. He has won back-to-back fights and is looking to make a statement against Adesanya. Most recently, he was victorious against Derek Brunson with a second-round knockout win back in February of this year. He is the underdog with +360 odds.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. Adesanya vs. Cannonier is the fifth and final fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around midnight, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.