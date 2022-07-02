UFC 276: How did Jared Cannonier do in his last fight?

UFC 276 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 2. The main event will be Israel Adesanya defending his UFC middleweight championship against No. 2 ranked Jared Cannonier. The five-bout main event will be shown on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Cannonier’s last outing was an impressive KO victory over Derek Brunson at 4:29 of the second round via elbow strikes. Skip ahead to the 9:45 mark of the video below to see the 38-year-old impressively chop down his younger opponent.

While that video shows the versatility Cannonier has on his feet, he’s still getting in the cage with one of the best to ever do it in Israel Adesanya. The only loss in the career of “The Last Stylebender” came at light heavyweight, but he’s still undefeated and undisputed at 155 lbs.

As good as Cannonier is, and he’s certainly worthy of his status as the No. 2 contender, the skill and speed gap between the combatants on Saturday night looks to be pretty large. He’ll need to pull a shocking upset to walk away with the belt.