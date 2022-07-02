How to watch Alexander Volkanovksi vs. Max Holloway at UFC 276 via live online stream

UFC 276 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card get started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 2 and will be highlighted by the middleweight championship between Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier.

The featherweight championship of the UFC is the co-main event, and features belt holder Alexander Volkanovski against Max Holloway in a third battle between the two combatants. The first two both went the five-round distance, but the scorecards were certainly different. While Volkanovski clearly won the first fight in December of 2019, the matchup in July of 2020 was thought by many people to be won by Holloway. But the champion walked away with the victory Holloway.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Volkanovski is the -195 favorite, making Holloway the +165 underdog. Below are the odds for the method of victory for both fighters.

Alex Volkanovski To Win By KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Alex Volkanovski To Win By Submission: +1400

Alex Volkanovski To Win By Decision: +100

Draw: +5000

Max Holloway To Win By KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Max Holloway To Win By Submission: +2200

Max Holloway To Win By Decision: +275

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 276 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.