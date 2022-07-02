What time is the Alexander Volkanovksi vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 276?

The featherweight championship of the UFC will be decided for the third time in three years between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway on Saturday, July 2 at UFC 276 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

These two rivals met in both 2019 and 2020, with Volkanovski coming away with the victory both times. But many observers thought the 2020 bout in Abu Dhabi was wrongly decided by the judges, with the split decision victory going to the champion incorrectly. It’s one reason why this matchup is a rare octagon trilogy when one fighter has won the first two contests.

The main card for UFC 276 is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway is listed as the co-main event, and will likely get underway around 11:45 p.m. It could be a few minutes earlier or later depending on how long the three fights in front go, but that should be a pretty good rough estimate of when the ring walks will get started.