Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 276 fight via live stream

UFC 276 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 2 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a four-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira.

Strickland has won his previous six middleweight bouts dating back to 2018 and will go for his seventh straight on Saturday. He was last in action as the headliner of UFC Fight Night 200 in February, defeating Jack Hermansson in five rounds by split decision.

Pereira has won his last five MMA fights dating back to 2016 and is looking for his third victory in UFC. He last defeated Bruno Silva by a third-round unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 203 in March.

How to watch Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Date: Saturday, July 2

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Strickland: -115

Pereira: -105

Splits: 62% of handle, 49% of bets on Strickland

Most of the public’s money is leaning towards Strickland and that doesn’t come as a surprise. He has more experience and wins in these Fight Night settings and will be a tough challenger for Pereira.

