Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 276 fight via live stream

UFC 276 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 2 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a four-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley is 15-1 for his career heading into Saturday and has compiled three straight victories dating back to last year. He last put down Raulian Paiva by first-round TKO at UFC 269 back in December. Munhoz is trying to stem the tide after dropping four of his last five fights dating back to 2019. At the aforementioned UFC 269 card, he fell to Dominick Cruz by unanimous decision.

How to watch Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Date: Saturday, July 2

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Munhoz: +260

O’Malley: -315

Splits: 94% of handle, 91% of bets on O’Malley

To no surprise, O’Malley is the overwhelming favorite in the eyes of the public. His trajectory continues to curve up while the trajectory of the 35-year-old Munhoz continues to curve down.

