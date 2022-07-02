Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner: Fight time, how to watch UFC 276 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 276 is coming live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 2. The card will cap off International Fight Week with the main event of Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier for the middleweight title. One of the big matches on the preliminary card is between lightweight contenders Brad Riddell (10-2) and Jalin Turner (12-5). Riddell is ranked No. 14 among lightweights, while Turner is currently unranked.

How to watch Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Date: Saturday, July 2

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Riddell: +125

Turner: -145

Splits: 70% of handle, 69% of bets on Turner

Turner is appropriately nicknamed “The Tarantula” because of his 6-foot-3 height and the major reach advantage he has over most lightweights. He can pick opponents apart from distance and will need to against Riddell. Riddell is coming off of a bad loss, but he’s a tough striker with exceptional power. If he can get inside of Turner’s reach advantage, he has the ability to cause a lot of damage. Turner, however, is the hot fighter and looking to extend his win streak to five. I think he’ll do it by besting Riddell with a unanimous decision victory.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.