Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena: Fight time, how to watch UFC 276 fight via live stream, odds

International Fight Week will come to a close with UFC 276. The card will be held Saturday, July 2 from T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The main event is a middleweight title clash between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Jared Cannonier. One of the main card fights will feature former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (29-15-1) against Bryan Barberena (17-8).

This fight was the original headliner for the preliminary card but was moved up to the main card after the Lauren Murphy-Meisha Tate match was postponed.

How to watch Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Date: Saturday, July 2

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Lawler: -120

Barberena: +100

Splits: 59% of handle, 58% of bets on Lawler

If you like violent brawls, the Lawler-Barberena matchup should deliver. Lawler has told anyone who’ll listen that he won’t be goaded into a bloody battle with Barberena, but that’s not the Lawler way. These are two tough fighters that will give and take power shots for as long as they can both stand. Both guys are probably a shell of what they once were, but this is going to be a knock-down-drag-out affair that could be one of the last times we see the 40-year-old Lawler in the Octagon. This is going to be a close fight and a likely split decision. I think Barberena will land the bigger blows in the third round and survive with a win.

