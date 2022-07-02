Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green: Fight time, how to watch UFC 276 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 276 is set to take place on Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will have a handful of preliminary matchups preceding the main card at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. One of those prelim matchups will be a welterwight bout between Ian Garry and Gabriel Green.

The 24-year-old upstart Garry is looking to notch another win under his belt and improve to 10-0 for his career. He last competed at UFC 273 in April, defeating Darian Weeks by unanimous decision.

Green enters this fight in search of his third straight victory and is looking to improve to 12-3 for his career. He last defeated Yohan Lainesse by second-round TKO at UFC Vegas 53 in April.

How to watch Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green

Date: Saturday, July 2

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Garry: -175

Green: +150

Splits: 85% of handle, 85% of bets on Garry

The public is all in on Garry with the majority of money and bets on him to win. That means there’s good value for anyone who wants to wager on the more experienced Green to pull the upset.

