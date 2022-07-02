Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone: Fight time, how to watch UFC 276 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 276 is set to take place on Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will have a handful of preliminary matchups preceding the main card at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. One of those prelim matchups will be a welterwight bout between Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone.

Miller is seeking his third straight victory during Saturday’s prelims. The veteran last competed at UFC Fight Night 201 in February, defeating Nikolas Motta by second-round TKO.

Cerrone is seeking out his first victory since May of 2019, losing four of his last five bouts and the other one ending in a no contest. He last lost to Alex Marono by first-round TKO at UFC Vegas 26 in May of 2021.

How to watch Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Date: Saturday, July 2

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Miller: -190

Cerrone: +160

Splits: 45% of handle, 62% of bets on Miller

Miller is the favorite but the odds have gradually tilted towards Cerrone as we get closer to the fight. This is reflected in how the public is betting as the majority of the money is going towards Cerrone while the overall number of bets is on Miller.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.