Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz: Fight time, how to watch UFC 276 fight via live stream, odds

Uriah Hall and Andre Muniz fight at middleweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 276 on Saturday, July 2. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By David Fucillo
Andre Muniz of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 276 official weigh-in at UFC APEX on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 276 takes place Saturday evening and the early preliminary card will wrap with a middleweight bout for fringe contenders. No. 9 ranked Uriah Hill faces off against No. 13 ranked Andre Muniz at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The early preliminary card gets underway at 6 p.m. ET and Hill-Muniz should get going sometime around 7:30.

The two were scheduled to fight in April at UFC Fight Night, but Hall withdrew before it was rescheduled for this PPV. Muniz comes into the bout as a -320 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is 22-4 and has four straight fights since entering UFC out of Dana White’s Contender Series. Most recently, he beat Eryk Anders last December at UFC 269 via armbar submission.

Hall is a +265 underdog for this bout. He is 17-10 and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland as the headline fight of the July 31, 2021 UFC on ESPN card. Prior to that, he won four straight bouts, including a first round TKO win over Chris Weidman at UFC 261.

How to watch Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Date: Saturday, July 2
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Hall: +265
Muniz: -320

Splits: 90% of handle, 75% of bets on Muniz

