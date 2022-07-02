Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz: Fight time, how to watch UFC 276 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 276 takes place Saturday evening and the early preliminary card will wrap with a middleweight bout for fringe contenders. No. 9 ranked Uriah Hill faces off against No. 13 ranked Andre Muniz at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The early preliminary card gets underway at 6 p.m. ET and Hill-Muniz should get going sometime around 7:30.

The two were scheduled to fight in April at UFC Fight Night, but Hall withdrew before it was rescheduled for this PPV. Muniz comes into the bout as a -320 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is 22-4 and has four straight fights since entering UFC out of Dana White’s Contender Series. Most recently, he beat Eryk Anders last December at UFC 269 via armbar submission.

Hall is a +265 underdog for this bout. He is 17-10 and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland as the headline fight of the July 31, 2021 UFC on ESPN card. Prior to that, he won four straight bouts, including a first round TKO win over Chris Weidman at UFC 261.

How to watch Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Date: Saturday, July 2

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Hall: +265

Muniz: -320

Splits: 90% of handle, 75% of bets on Muniz

