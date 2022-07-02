UFC 276 is highlighted by a pair of title bouts, but even the early prelims offer some intriguing bouts. The second fight on the card will see a battle of veteran vs. upstart as No. 10 flyweight Jessica Eye squares off against No. 13-ranked Maycee Barber. The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass.

The 24-year old Barber is a -285 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She comes into the bout with a 10-2 record and looks to snap a two-fight PPV losing streak. She has won her last two bouts in Fight Night appearances, with decision wins over Montana De La Rossa and Miranda Maverick. Prior to that, she lost back-to-back decisions to Alexa Grasso at UFC 258 and Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246.

Eye (15-10-1) is a +240 underdog and looks to snap a three-bout losing streak. She lost last July at UFC 264 via unanimous decision to Jennifer Maia. The January prior to that she lost a unanimous decision to Joanne Calderwood at UFC 257.

How to watch Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Date: Saturday, July 2

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Eye: +240

Barber: -285

Splits: 90% of handle, 87% of bets on Barber

