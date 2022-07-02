Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis: Fight time, how to watch UFC 276 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 276 has seen some movement on the card and an early preliminary fight has been moved to the prelims. Middleweights Brad Tavares and Dricus Du Plessis will face off in the first fight of the preliminary bouts. The fight will get started just after 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Du Plessis enters the bout as a -150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Tavares is a +130 underdog. Du Plessis is 16-2 and has two UFC wins under his belt after splitting time between EFC and KSW to open his career. His last bout came a year ago when he beat Trevin Giles via second-round KO. Prior to that he beat Markus Perez via first round TKO in his October 2020 UFC debut.

Tavares is 19-6 and has won two straight after a pair of defeats. He’s fought in UFC for 12 years and has a 14-6 record between the promotion’s UFC events and The Ultimate Fighter events. A year ago at UFC 264 he won a split decision over Omari Akhmedov, and the prior January he claimed a unanimous decision over Antônio Carlos Júnior at UFC 257.

How to watch Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Date: Saturday, July 2

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Tavares: +130

Du Plessis: -150

Splits: 92% of handle, 75% of bets on Du Plessis

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.