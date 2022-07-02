Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko: Fight time, how to watch UFC 276 fight via live stream, odds

UFC is back with its latest PPV in Las Vegas and UFC 276 should close with a bang. The card wraps with a pair of championship fights, as Alexander Volkanovski puts his featherweight title on the line against Max Holloway and Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against Jared Cannonier.

However, the event opens with a bit of a filler match. Jessica-Rose Clark and Julija Stoliarenko open the early preliminary card in a women’s bantamweight bout. The bout will get going just after 6 p.m. ET and air on UFC Fight Pass.

Clark is a -150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Stoliarenko is a +130 underdog. Clark is 11-7-1 (4-3 in UFC) and coming off a first round submission loss to stephanie Egger at a February UFC Fight Night event. She won her previous two fights, wit a decision win in October 2021 over Joselyne Edwards and a TKO win in September 2020 over Sarah Alpar. Stoliarenko is 9-6-2 and has yet to secure a UFC win in three bouts. She lost via decision to Alexis Davis in February, via submission to Julia Avila in June 2021, and via decision to Yana Kunitskaya in August 2020.

How to watch Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Date: Saturday, July 2

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Clark: -150

Stoliarenko: +130

Splits: 84% of handle, 77% of bets on Clark

