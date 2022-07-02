Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier: Live updates, round-by-round scoring results, UFC 276 winner, video

UFC 276 will have the middleweight championship on the line as the title holder Israel Adesanya takes on No. 2 Jared Cannonier for the belt at UFC 276 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Adesanya is undefeated while competing at middleweight in MMA, with his only loss in MMA coming at light heavyweight almost two years ago. He’s also been knocked out by another fighter on this card in Alex Pereira, but that was in a kickboxing ring. And this bout be in a cage with takedowns allowed, which is where The Last Stylebender has been compared to some of the greatest the sport has seen in his career so far.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with live round-by-round scoring as a winner is determined.

Moneyline

Adesanya: -475

Cannonier: +380

Total rounds

Over 4.5: -105

Under 4.5: -125

Winning method

Adesanya by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Adesanya by Submission: +1600

Adesanya by Decision: +110

Draw: +5000

Cannonier by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Cannonier by Submission: +2500

Cannonier by Decision: +1000

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier round-by-round results

