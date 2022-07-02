Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway: Live updates, round-by-round scoring results, UFC 276 winner, video

UFC 276 will have the featherweight championship on the line as the title holder Alexander Volkanovski takes on No. 1 Max Holloway for the belt at UFC 276 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. It will be the third bout between these combatants, with the first two both victories for Volkanovski by decision.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with live round-by-round scoring as a winner is determined.

Moneyline

Volkanovski: -195

Holloway: +165

Total rounds

Over 4.5: -220

Under 4.5: +180

Winning method

Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Volkanovski by Submission: +1400

Volkanovski by Decision: +100

Draw: +5000

Holloway by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Holloway by Submission: +2200

Holloway by Decision: +275

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

