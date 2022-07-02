Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway: Live updates, round-by-round scoring results, UFC 276 winner, video

UFC 276 will have the featherweight championship on the line as the title holder Alexander Volkanovski takes on No. 1 Max Holloway for the belt at UFC 276 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. It will be the third bout between these combatants, with the first two both victories for Volkanovski by decision.
Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with live round-by-round scoring as a winner is determined.
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway odds
Moneyline
Total rounds
Over 4.5: -220
Under 4.5: +180
Winning method
Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Volkanovski by Submission: +1400
Volkanovski by Decision: +100
Draw: +5000
Holloway by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Holloway by Submission: +2200
Holloway by Decision: +275
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway round-by-round results
Round 1: TBD
Round 2: TBD
Round 3: TBD
Round 4: TBD
Round 5: TBD
