Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira: Live updates, round-by-round scoring results, UFC 276 winner, video

While the middleweight championship is on the line at UFC 276, the next bout for the winner of the title might be the winner of another main card matchup between Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Strickland (25-3) is ranked No. 4 at middleweight, and despite a controversial past he’s proven to be a fighter capable of winning at the highest levels of the sport. Pereira is just 5-1 in MMA, but the former kickboxing champion will have the opportunity of a lifetime in this bout that was originally scheduled for UFC 277, but was moved up to help fill the card.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with live round-by-round scoring as a winner is determined.

Moneyline

Strickland: -125

Pereira: +105

Total rounds

Over 1.5: -175

Under 1.5: +140

Winning method

Strickland by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Strickland by Submission: +900

Strickland by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Pereira by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Pereira by Submission: +2800

Pereira by Decision: +500

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.