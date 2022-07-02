Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley: Live updates, round-by-round scoring results, UFC 276 winner, video

One of the more popular new fighters in the UFC looks to take another step in the bantamweight rankings as Sean O’Malley takes on Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The No. 13-ranked O’Malley (15-1, 11 KO’s, 1 submission) is an electric finisher who has won three straight after falling to Marlon Vera almost two years ago in Abu Dhabi. The 27-year-old is now 7-1 in the UFC, with five straight wins by stoppage.

Munhoz (19-7, 8 submissions, 5 KO’s) checks in at No. 9 in the rankings, but the 35-year-old is playing the role of gatekeeper here as the underdog. He’s lost his last two bouts by decision to a pair of legends in Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.

Moneyline

Munhoz: +260

O’Malley: -315

Total rounds

Over 2.5: -125

Under 2.5: -105

Winning method

Munhoz by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Munhoz by Submission: +1100

Munhoz by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

O’Malley by KO/TKO/DQ: +140

O’Malley by Submission: +1600

O’Malley by Decision: +150

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

