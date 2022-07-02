Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley: Live updates, round-by-round scoring results, UFC 276 winner, video

One of the more popular new fighters in the UFC looks to take another step in the bantamweight rankings as Sean O’Malley takes on Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The No. 13-ranked O’Malley (15-1, 11 KO’s, 1 submission) is an electric finisher who has won three straight after falling to Marlon Vera almost two years ago in Abu Dhabi. The 27-year-old is now 7-1 in the UFC, with five straight wins by stoppage.
Munhoz (19-7, 8 submissions, 5 KO’s) checks in at No. 9 in the rankings, but the 35-year-old is playing the role of gatekeeper here as the underdog. He’s lost his last two bouts by decision to a pair of legends in Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz.
Here are the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook from the bout, and we’ll update this article with a brief summary of what happened after we have a winner.
Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley odds
Moneyline
Total rounds
Over 2.5: -125
Under 2.5: -105
Winning method
Munhoz by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Munhoz by Submission: +1100
Munhoz by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
O’Malley by KO/TKO/DQ: +140
O’Malley by Submission: +1600
O’Malley by Decision: +150
Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley round-by-round results
Round 1: TBD
Round 2: TBD
Round 3: TBD
Round 4: TBD
Round 5: TBD
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.